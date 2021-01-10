Indonesian plane crash black boxes discovered

Found the black boxes of the crashed Indonesian plane Boeing 737. AFP reports on its Twitter page.

Earlier on January 10, it was reported that the search group had found the likely place of the crash of the liner. Divers reported finding debris at a depth of 23 meters.

According to Flight Radar, a flight of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air, en route from Jakarta to Pontianak, disappeared from radar on January 9 four minutes after departure. Later it became known that the plane fell into the water.

According to Sriwijaya Air, there were 62 people on board, including 56 passengers and six crew members.