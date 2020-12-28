Indices on US stock exchanges rose on the background of the draft budget signed by Trump

In particular, the Dow Jones index rose by 70.04 points.

Indices on the New York Stock Exchange rose at the beginning of the trading session on Monday against the draft budget background for the 2021 fiscal year signed by the current US President Donald Trump. The relevant data is provided on the website of the trading platform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points (0.23%) to 30,199.87. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, gained 13.05 points (0.35%) and was 3,703.06 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 33.62 points (0.26%) to 12,804.73 points.

The price of January futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading rose by 0.62% to $48.52 per barrel. Gold futures rose 0.53% to $ 1 893,10 a troy ounce.

“We unexpectedly made a deal to stimulate the economy. From an economic point of view, this is serious support during the current difficult winter period,” says Hani Redha, an expert at PineBridge Investments, whose opinion is quoted by The Wall Street Journal in its electronic version. “The markets are still constructive.”