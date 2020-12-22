Indices in the US declined on concerns over a new strain of coronavirus

The price of January futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading fell to $47.14 per barrel.

Key indexes on the New York stock exchange declined after the opening session on Monday.

According to data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index fell by 181.53 points (-0.60%) to the level of 29 997,52. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, fell 37.20 points (-1.00%) to 3 672,21. The NASDAQ electronic exchange index fell by 108.91 points (-0.85%) to 12 646,73.

The price of January futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading fell by 4.26%, to $47.14 per barrel. Gold futures rose 0.33% to $ 1 882,70 a Troy ounce.