Indiana Jones Returns to Adventure in New Game From Wolfenstein & Todd Howard

Lucasfilm Games has only returned a couple of days ago, and already presents new projects, and the first game will be an adventure with the participation of Indiana Jones.

The project has no name yet, but Lucasfilm Games wrote on the official page that the players will have an “original story”. In the teaser itself, you can find a hint of the scene. Among the books, a notebook, and a map, you can see a ticket to Rome, as well as drawings of the fortress.

“It will be some time before we can tell you something else, but we are very happy to share the news!” – writes Bethesda.

The development of the game was entrusted to MachineGames, who became famous for the Wolfenstein series. In addition, Todd Howard will executive produce “in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.”

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

The developers have not announced the platforms either, but you would hardly be surprised if the game becomes a temporary or permanent Microsoft exclusive.