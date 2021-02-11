Indian startup tests 3D printed rocket engine

Indian startup Agnikul Cosmos is the first in the world to successfully test a fully 3D printed rocket engine.

The entire printing process took just four days, the company said. With the help of the engine, it is possible to deliver micro-and nanosatellites weighing up to 100 kg into low-earth orbit, which is located at an altitude of about 700 km above the Earth’s surface. Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder, and CEO of Agnikul

They point out that usually rocket motors are made up of hundreds of different parts that need to be assembled individually. However, Agnilet, they say, is versatile in this sense: it has three composite modules that can be easily combined into a single piece of equipment.

Their assembly is not difficult, and it takes little time to manufacture the engine.

The authors of the development have successfully tested and plan to improve the created design and printing process.