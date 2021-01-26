India imposes permament block on TikTok

India has introduced an official permanent ban on 59 Chinese applications in the country, including the social network TikTok, NDTV reports, citing a source.

The Indian Ministry decided on Electronics and Information Technology. Before that, in June last year, the Indian authorities banned the use of 59 Chinese-developed applications, calling them “detrimental” to the sovereignty, integrity and national security of the country. The authorities allowed developers to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements and answer several questions.

“The government is not satisfied with the response or explanation is given by these companies. Consequently, the ban for these 59 applications is now permanent,” the source said.

The list of constantly banned platforms includes TikTok, the WeChat chatting app and UC Browser developed by Alibaba.