Indexes on US stock exchanges rose on the background of Biden’s inauguration

Indexes on the New York Stock Exchange rose at the beginning of the trading session on Thursday on the background of the inauguration of Joseph Biden. The relevant data is provided on the website of the trading platform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.82 points (0.10%) to 31 218,20 points. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, gained 3.98 points (0.10%) and was at 3 855,83 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 31.25 points (0.24%) to 13 327,70 points.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading fell by 0.09%, to $53.19 per barrel. The price of gold futures fell by 0.18%, to $1 867,15 per troy ounce.

According to experts of the Fox News channel, Biden’s signing of some decrees, including plans to return the United States to the World Health Organization, to end the state of emergency on the US-Mexico border and to cancel federal funding for the construction of fences on the border with Mexico, and to return to fulfilling obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement, contributed to the preservation of positive dynamics after Wednesday’s record figures.

Investors are also encouraged by the new president’s proposal to allocate about $ 1.9 trillion for measures to combat the country’s COVID-19 epidemic, stimulate the American economy and provide assistance to the population. According to the new administration plans, $350 billion will be allocated to local authorities to eliminate the existing budget deficit, another $15 billion will be allocated for loans to small businesses.