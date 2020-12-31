In Wisconsin, 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled due to the actions of a medical center employee

An employee of the center took out containers with the drug from a special refrigerator and did not return them on time.

Actions of an employee of the Aurora Health Care network medical center in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) led to the fact that more than 500 doses of the vaccine from the new coronavirus company Moderna were spoiled. This is stated in a statement distributed by this network.

The incident occurred earlier this week. An employee of the specified center took out containers with the drug from a special refrigerator and did not return them on time. As a result, “500 doses of the vaccine were rejected.” Initially, it was assumed that this was an “unintentional mistake” made by the employee, but later, he “admitted that he deliberately took the vaccine out of the refrigerator.”

As specified in Aurora Health Care, the specified employee was dismissed. No information is given about his motives. The network’s management notified the authorities about the incident for further investigation

The Food and Drug Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services earlier this month approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. A vaccine produced by Moderna has also been certified. The drugs are already being distributed to the population.