In Washington, will limit the work of transport during the inauguration

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser warned of possible restrictions on the transport system around the US capital to ensure security in the run-up to and during the presidential inauguration.

“Residents of the city may face restrictions on the operation of transport systems, including the work of the metro, the closure of roads, in addition to those in the city center. The Secret Service may recommend additional restrictions on roads around the city,” the mayor of Washington said at a press conference on Wednesday, noting that specific measures have not yet been taken and will be reported further. According to the mayor, the closure of the transport system is not unprecedented; similar measures were taken during the first inauguration of Obama.

Earlier, the governor of Maryland bordering the capital, Larry Hogan, did not rule out the closure of the metro line connecting his state with the capital for security reasons. The media also reported on the possibility of closing the railway connection with the capital.

Bowser also said that city officials interact with hotels that are concerned about the safety of their employees. “We have not yet made a decision (on the closure of hotels), but we are helping them with recommendations,” the mayor said, recalling that a number of hotels in the city were closed even before the events of January 6.

Earlier on Wednesday, the international online short-term rental service Airbnb announced the cancellation of housing reservations in Washington on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. The company’s decision was a response to a joint statement by the mayor of Washington and the governors of the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia calling on Americans not to visit the capital on the day of Biden’s inauguration, but instead to watch the ceremony online.