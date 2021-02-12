In Washington, cases of infection with new strains of coronavirus have been identified

According to the CDC, three patients were infected with the British variant and one with the South African variant.

Residents of Washington, DC, have been identified with particularly contagious coronavirus strains from the UK and South Africa, the head of the city’s health authorities said.

Maryland and Virginia reported the first cases of the new strains a few days ago.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the District of Columbia Health Service, said she suspected that new strains were already circulating in the district.

On Wednesday evening, her suspicions were confirmed: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified three patients in the city with the British variant and one with the South African one.

Nesbitt warned that there could actually be many more cases of infection.