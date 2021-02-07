In Utah, an avalanche killed four people

The police said that four other people received minor injuries.

An avalanche in the mountains near the city of Salt Lake City (Utah) led to the death of four people who were skiing. This was reported by the ABC TV channel, citing local law enforcement officials.

As specified by the representative of the police department Melody Cutler, four persons managed to escape. They received minor injuries.

Local authorities have previously warned that there is a threat of avalanches in the area. In January, two people were killed in similar circumstances near Salt Lake City.