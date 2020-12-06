In the world, more than 605 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day

Most confirmed cases of infection were recorded in the United States.

The number of confirmed infection cases with the new coronavirus in the world exceeded 65.87 million, increasing by more than 605 thousand in 24 hours. According to data published on Sunday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 10 thousand, exceeding 1.52 million.

On 6 December, WHO has received information about 65 870 030 infected and 1 523 583 dead. The number of infected people increased by 605,211 and deaths – by 10,264.

WHO statistics only take into account officially confirmed cases of infection and death provided by states.

More than 50% of all cases reported to WHO in the past 24 hours are in the Americas (308,218), followed by Europe (203,298) and South-East Asia (47,679).

The United States has the most confirmed cases, with 14,191,298, Followed by India (9,644,222), Brazil (6,533,968), Russia (2,460,770), France (2,241,830), Italy (1,709,991), the United Kingdom (1,705,975), Spain (1,684,647), Argentina (1,454,631), Colombia (1,352,607), Germany (1,171,322), and Mexico (1,156,770).