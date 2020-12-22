In the world, more than 575 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day

The number of deaths increased by more than 9 thousand.

The number of confirmed infection cases with the new coronavirus in the world exceeded 75.7 million, increasing by more than 575 thousand in 24 hours. According to data published on Monday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 9 thousand, exceeding 1.69 million.

On December 21, WHO received information about 75,704,857 infected and 1,690,061 dead. The number of infected people increased by 575,551, deaths – by 9,267.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

More than half of all infections reported to WHO in the past 24 hours are in the Americas (303,116), followed by Europe (193,889) and South-East Asia (35,877).

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases with 17,515,091, Followed by India (10,055,560), Brazil (7,213,155), Russia (2,877,727), France (2,431,237), the United Kingdom (2,040,151), Italy (1,953,185), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,537,169), Germany (1,510,652), Colombia (1,496,062) and Mexico (1,313,675).