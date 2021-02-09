In the world, more than 304 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were detected in a day

According to the WHO, the most confirmed cases of infection were registered in the United States.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 106.12 million, increasing by more than 304 thousand per day. According to data published on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 8 thousand, exceeding 2.32 million.

9 February, WHO reported 106 125 682 infected and 2 320 682 deaths. The number of infected has increased on 304 166, died on 8 021.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

More than half of the cases reported to WHO over the past day are in North and South America (154,189), followed by Europe (92,152) and Southeast Asia (22,558).

The United States has the most confirmed cases with 26,746,377, followed by India (10,847,304), Brazil (9,524,640), Russia (3,998,216), the United Kingdom (3,959,788), France (3,285,786), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,644,707), Turkey (2,539,559), Germany (2,291,924), Colombia (2,157,216) and Argentina (1,980,347).