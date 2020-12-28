In the waters of Germany, the laying of pipes Nord Stream-2 was completed

Nord Stream 2 has completed the laying of a 2.6-kilometer section of the “Nord stream-2” pipeline in the German exclusive economic zone. The DPA agency reports this.

Construction resumed on December 5 after a permit was issued from the German authorities.

Now the work will be carried out in the waters of Denmark. It is assumed that the laying of pipes will begin in mid-January by the ship “Fortuna” with other ships’ support.

The German section is the shortest of the unfinished ones. According to rough estimates, more than 150 kilometers of the pipeline remain to be laid, of which about 147 kilometers are in Danish waters.