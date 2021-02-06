In the waters of Denmark, the laying of pipes Nord stream-2 began
The vessel “Fortuna” has started laying the pipes of “Nord stream-2” in the waters of Denmark, said the operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG.
On January 24, the pipe-laying company started work on the resumption of constructing the gas pipeline. In Danish waters, it is necessary to lay a section of 120 kilometers; after that, there will be another 28 kilometers-in German waters.
According to a statement from Nord Stream 2 AG, “Fortuna” successfully conducted sea tests and on Saturday began pipe laying. The work is carried out in accordance with all the necessary permits.
“We will provide more detailed information about the construction and our future plans later,” Nord Stream 2 AG added.