In the waters of Denmark, the laying of pipes Nord stream-2 began

The vessel “Fortuna” has started laying the pipes of “Nord stream-2” in the waters of Denmark, said the operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG.

On January 24, the pipe-laying company started work on the resumption of constructing the gas pipeline. In Danish waters, it is necessary to lay a section of 120 kilometers; after that, there will be another 28 kilometers-in German waters.

According to a statement from Nord Stream 2 AG, “Fortuna” successfully conducted sea tests and on Saturday began pipe laying. The work is carried out in accordance with all the necessary permits.