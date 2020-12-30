In the US, two police officers involved in the death of an African-American woman will be fired

Two American police officers involved in the death of an African-American woman Breonna Taylor will be fired, the New York Times newspaper writes.

According to the publication, lawyers for police officers Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes said that their clients received dismissal notices.

Previously, only Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was brought to justice. Still, he was not directly accused of Taylor’s death but only charged with putting the lives of some people in danger by opening fire.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black American emergency medical worker, died in March this year after police officers shot her eight times during a search warrant execution. Police opened fire after one of them was shot by the girl’s boyfriend, who believed that a break-in had been committed. The name of Breonna Taylor became one of the symbols of protests against police brutality, along with George Floyd’s name, who died in custody in Minneapolis.