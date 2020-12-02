In the US, they told who needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first place

The US Department of Health’s Advisory Committee on immunization practices recommended that COVID-19 employees and older people living in nursing homes be vaccinated first.

During the vote on Tuesday, the Committee’s experts expressed support for the recommendation regarding the primary vaccination of health workers and older people from nursing homes. 13 people voted in favor of this recommendation, and one voted against it.

“The preliminary recommendation is that when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Advisory Committee on immunization practices (ACIP), vaccination is at an initial stage … it should be offered to health workers and people living in nursing homes,” said Jose Romero, Chairman of the Advisory Committee, after the vote.

Earlier, US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that Americans could start receiving coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna before Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25.