In the US, they are discussing halving the dose of the Moderna vaccine to increase coverage

According to immunologist Moncef Slaoui, using half a dose gives “the same immune response” as a full dose.

The United States authorities discuss the possibility of using only half a dose of Moderna in vaccination to speed up the process and increase coverage. This was stated on Sunday by the American immunologist Moncef Slaoui, who heads a team of scientists who participate in the state program to develop and distribute the vaccine.

“The alternative is this: we know that in the case of the Moderna vaccine, if you give people between the ages of 18 and 55 half the dose, but twice in a row, then it allows us to vaccinate twice as many people with the doses we have,” he said in an interview with CBS.

He said using half a dose gives “exactly the same immune response” as a full dose. This action plan is currently being discussed with Moderna and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Slaoui stressed, however, that vaccination still has to be two and not one. “I think that this is a more responsible approach, based on the facts and available data,” the scientist stressed.

On December 11, the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (FDA) approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. On December 18, the Moderna vaccine received similar approval from the FDA.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that some US states are very slow to vaccinate against the new coronavirus infection.