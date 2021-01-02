In the US, the wife tried to kill her husband with eye drops

A resident of the American city of Paragould, Arkansas, is accused of attempted murder of her husband with eye drops, reports the TV channel KAIT-TV.

Police arrested 56-year-old Tina Glasco in late December. Before that, the guards found an audio recording with threats, presumably from the accused.

“Tina talked about poisoning her husband with eye drops to cause serious bodily injury or kill him. On the audio recording, Tina stated that she added drops in large quantities to her husband’s drinks for more than four days,” the testimony says.

The bail for the release of the woman is 100 thousand dollars. Information about the man’s condition is not disclosed.