The United States is not interested in extending the strategic arms reduction Treaty (STCW-3) in its current form, said the special representative of US President Donald Trump on arms control Marshall Billingslea in an interview, a recording of which is published on the website Of the Foundation for Defense Democracies (FDD).

“We are not interested in simply extending the new Start-3 Treaty, which, as I said, was barely passed in the Senate… There were so many opponents of the Treaty in the Senate that it was a bad deal for the United States. The Treaty covered approximately 90% of the US arsenals and only about 40% of the Russian weapons,” Billingsley said.

“We explained to the Russians that we are not going to make our NATO allies vulnerable, we are not going to endanger American citizens living in Europe, we will insist that if we extend the Start-3, we will equalize the ratio and cover all Russian systems that are currently excluded from the Treaty (concluded by the administration of former US President Barack Obama),” he added.