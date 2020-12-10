In the US, the selection of astronauts for a flight to the moon has been completed

The United States has completed the selection of astronauts for the lunar program “Artemis,” they will make a flight and landing on the moon in the next few years, said on Wednesday at a National Space Council meeting Vice President Mike Pence.

The training group included 18 people, half of them women. Among those selected for training are two astronauts currently on the International Space Station (ISS) – Kate Rubins and Victor Glover. As specified by the head of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, the class of astronauts of the program “Artemis,” which will make flights to the Moon, will grow.

The administration of President Donald Trump has set the goal of returning a man to the Moon in 2024. It is planned that the crew will necessarily include a woman. The US lunar program is called Artemis and is expected to become a benchmark on the way to start flights to Mars.