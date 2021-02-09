In the US, the resort is ready to pay extra tourists for visiting it
According to UPI, in California, the small town of Santa Maria has found an unusual way to attract travelers.
This place has suffered greatly from the restrictions associated with COVID-19, and now the authorities have offered visitors funds that can be spent on their vacation.
Tourists staying for at least a couple of nights can receive a voucher for $ 100, which can be used when visiting restaurants, wineries, and breweries in the region.
“The Santa Maria Valley has a lot to offer guests. We have beautiful beaches, hotels, and wineries that are a great option for budget travelers during the economic crisis,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the local travel agency.
Also, this region is less crowded; it is easy to maintain social distance, she added.