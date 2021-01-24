In the US, the number of people infected with coronavirus has exceeded 25 million

Most cases of infection were detected in California, according to calculations by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 25 million in the United States on Sunday. This is evidenced by the calculations of Johns Hopkins University, which conducts them based on information from federal and local authorities.

According to him, since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,003,695 people have been infected in the country. Most cases of infection identified in California (3 147 735), followed by Texas (2 243 009), FL (1 914 639), New York (1 323 312 ), and Illinois (1 098 527).

COVID-19 has caused a total of 417,538 deaths in the United States.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 98.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, and more than 2.1 million have died.