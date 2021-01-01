In the US, the number of cases of COVID-19 exceeded 20 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States has exceeded 20 million, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

According to the university, the number of victims of COVID-19 in the United States is 346,408.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic.