In the US, the number of cases of COVID-19 exceeded 17 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States has exceeded 17 million, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

According to the university, since the beginning of the United States epidemic, 17,000 408 people have been infected with coronavirus, 307 770 thousand have died.

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins University reported a record high daily increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States-more than 247 thousand.

Worldwide, according to the university, more than 74 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and more than 1.6 million people have died.