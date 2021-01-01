In the US, the last stock trading in 2020 ended with an increase in quotations

Among the most profitable securities of the year were Tesla shares.

The main quotes’ growth ended on Thursday, the last session in 2020 on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to data posted on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones industrial average rose by 196,92 points (0.65%) to 30 606,48 points. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, added 24,03 points (0.64%) and was at 3 756,07 points. The NASDAQ electronic exchange index rose 18,28 points (0.14%) to 12 888,28 points.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 updated their highs. The S&P 500 posted an annual gain of 16.26%, the Dow Jones-7.3%, and the NASDAQ-43.64%. For NASDAQ, this growth rate for the year is the best since 2009.

Among the most profitable securities of the year were Tesla shares. Since the beginning of 2020, its value has increased by more than 740%. At the end of the session, their price was $705,67.