In the US, the first flying car was introduced

The American company Lift Aircraft has presented a real flying car. According to the publication Dayton 24/7 Now, you do not need a flight license to operate such a transport. Anyone can fly — just an hour is enough to prepare.

CEO and founder of Lift Aircraft Matthew Chasen told the American publication that we are talking about the first production aircraft HEXA. A flying car can stay in the air for about 15 minutes and travel from 16 to 24 km.

However, Matthew Chasen clarifies that the definition of “flying car,” which has already been dubbed the development, inaccurately conveys the essence of the vehicle. It is much more correct to call it a multi-engine drone.

In the future, HEXA is planned to be used in the work of the police, fire service, and ambulance. In the meantime, the car-plane will be fun.