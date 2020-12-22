In the US, the causes of acute allergic reactions to Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines will be established

The national Institute of allergic and infectious diseases will conduct research, which will involve several hundred people.

The National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will launch a study in a few weeks. It intends to determine the causes of acute allergic reactions in some people after introducing the coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech. This was reported on Tuesday by CNBC.

According to him, the study is currently being prepared and pre-planned; it is expected to involve several hundred people who have experienced an acute allergic reaction during their lives.

“We are somewhat concerned that people with allergies, who have had a similar reaction to many things, not only to vaccines, may now be afraid to get vaccinated,” the TV channel quotes the head of the Department of the biology of Allergy, asthma, and respiratory tract Alkis Togias.

It is noted that the research of the Institute may also affect the vaccine company Moderna, which after Pfizer and BioNTech received permission for use in the United States.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was investigating about five cases of an allergic reaction to a vaccine previously approved by the regulator. According to the Department experts, an allergic reaction can cause a chemical called polyethylene glycol, which is part of the Pfizer vaccine and the vaccination from the company Moderna.