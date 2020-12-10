In the US, the anti-record for deaths from coronavirus per day was broken

In the United States, the daily death rate from coronavirus was beaten.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, 3,054 people have died from coronavirus in the United States over the past day, which is a new anti-record. Currently, 106 thousand people infected with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals in the United States.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,379,574 people have been infected with Covid-19, 289,283 have died, and 5,889,896 have recovered.