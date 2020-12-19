In the US, study cases of allergies to vaccines Pfizer and BioNTech

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigates cases of serious allergic reactions to the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.

This was stated by the head of the Department of Vaccines of the department, Peter Marx, at a briefing that was broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the department.

“The total number of cases that we are studying is about five,” Marx said, explaining that the reactions could have been caused by polyethylene glycol, which is part of the vaccine, but this is still only a guess.

Before this, the NYT newspaper published an article that on the eve of a medic in the US state of Alaska showed a strong allergic reaction after introducing a vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer.

At the moment, the woman’s condition has stabilized. It is not yet clear whether the health worker was allergic to drugs.

According to the publication, last week, a similar reaction to the vaccine appeared in two health workers in the UK.

On December 14, vaccination against coronavirus started using a vaccine created jointly by the American company Pfizer and the German BioNTech. First of all, the drug is received by medical staff and residents of nursing homes.