In the US, more than 283 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day has increased by more than 283 thousand, 3,456 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, more than 21.8 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected; more than 368 thousand patients have died.