In the US, more than 273 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day increased by more than 273 thousand, 3735 people died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, more than 22.1 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, more than 372 thousand patients have died.