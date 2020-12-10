In the US, more than 221 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were detected

The number of detected cases of infection with the new coronavirus in the United States over the past day exceeded 221 thousand, 3124 more people died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, the media, and other open sources.

According to the University, 221,267 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the US in the past 24 hours. Last week, doctors recorded a record daily increase in cases – 227,885.

According to the University, in total, almost 15.4 million cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the United States, and more than 289 thousand patients died. More than 5.8 million patients were cured.

Worldwide, according to the University, COVID-19 has sickened almost 69 million people, and more than 1.5 million infected people have died.