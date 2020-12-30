In the US, more than 201 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day has increased by more than 201 thousand, 3,725 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 201,555 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

In December, Hopkins University recorded a daily maximum of infections in the United States, which amounted to more than 249 thousand cases. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 400 thousand cases of COVID-19 were confirmed per day, but this was explained by the fact that the Center’s statistics now include not only confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Texas but also “probable” (more than 171.5 thousand with 13,253 confirmed).

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 19.5 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 338 thousand infected people have died.