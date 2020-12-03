In the US, more than 2.7 thousand patients with COVID-19 died in a day

The United States recorded more than 2.7 thousand covid-19 deaths per day, a record since April, the COVID Tracking Project portal reports, citing its calculations.

According to its data, 2,733 deaths were registered on December 2, while 2,474 were registered on December 1.

In the United States is a powerful outbreak of coronavirus; the number of cases is several times higher than the spring peak. The number of deaths for all time exceeded 272 thousand people.