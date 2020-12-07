In the US, more than 175,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified

More than 175 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the United States over the past day, 1113 people with COVID-19 died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the University, doctors in the United States have registered 175,663 new infection cases in the past 24 hours. Last week, on Saturday, a record daily increase in cases was recorded-227,885 people.

According to the University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 14.7 million coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in the United States. More than 282 thousand people have died. More than 5.6 million infected people have recovered.

Worldwide, according to the University, more than 67 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and more than 1.5 million people have died.