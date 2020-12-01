In the US, more than 157 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

More than 157,000 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the United States over the past day, 1,172 people with COVID-19 died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

According to the University, doctors in the United States have registered 157,901 new infection cases in the past 24 hours. Last week, a record daily increase in cases was recorded on Saturday – 205,557 people.

According to the University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 13.5 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the United States, and more than 268 thousand people have died. More than 5 million infected people have recovered.

Worldwide, according to the University, more than 63 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and more than 1.4 million people have died.