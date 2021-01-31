In the US, more than 136,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States increased by 136.2 thousand over the last day; 2,640 deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 136,252 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Since the beginning of the epidemic, it is reported that more than 26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, and almost 440 thousand patients have died.