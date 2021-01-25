In the US, more than 130 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased over the past day by 130.4 thousand, 1769 deaths were registered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, doctors have recorded more than 25.1 million cases of coronavirus infection. The total number of fatal cases is 419,225.