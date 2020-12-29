In the US, it is believed that visitors from the UK should be tested in other countries as well

According to the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States, Admiral Brett Giroir, there is a possibility that a new strain of coronavirus is already present in the United States.

US Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Admiral Brett Giroir believes that other countries should follow the example of the United States and introduce mandatory testing for coronavirus for people from the UK, where a new strain of infection was previously detected. The corresponding statement was made by the assistant to the head of the American Ministry of Health on Tuesday on the air of the MSNBC TV channel.

“So far, we have not found it [a new strain of coronavirus], but there is a possibility that it is already present in the United States. We have some advantage because restrictive measures on travel have been in effect since March of this year,” Giroir stressed. – I definitely support mandatory testing for visitors [from the United Kingdom], which the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced. I believe that this measure should be extended to other countries.”

Last week, the US authorities introduced mandatory testing for coronavirus for all those arriving in the US from the UK, amid the detection of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom. The new rule also applies to US citizens.