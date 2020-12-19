In the US, for the first time in a day, 249 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day increased by a record 249,709, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

Earlier, the record of infections was recorded on December 17 and amounted to more than 247 thousand.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, 2,814 patients with a confirmed disease have died in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, more than 17.4 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, more than 313 thousand people have died.