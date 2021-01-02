Free News

BY Steve Cowan 45 Views
In the US, for the first time in 70 years, a woman will be executed

The Federal Appeals Court of the United States considered erroneous the decision of a lower court judge, who postponed the execution of the first death sentence for a woman in 70 years at the federal level, reports on Saturday NBC News.

Convicted Lisa Montgomery was found guilty of the ruthless murder of a pregnant woman in 2004. The sentence was expected to be carried out on December 8 in Indiana by lethal injection.

The reason for the postponement was that her lawyers had caught the coronavirus, and they had to be given time to recover and prepare a petition for a reduced sentence. The district court then postponed the execution to January 12, but now this decision has been canceled, and the execution can take place earlier, the TV channel added.

 

