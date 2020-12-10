In the US, an anti-record of deaths from COVID-19 was registered

The United States, for the first time, recorded more than 3 thousand deaths of patients with COVID in a day, the New York Times reported, citing its calculations.

According to its data, 3,011 new deaths were registered on Wednesday.

Last week’s sad record was 2,760 deaths a day and was the first since April.

In the United States, there is a steady increase in morbidity and mortality against the background of loosening quarantine measures.