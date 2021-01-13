In the US, a record number of deaths due to COVID-19 per day was recorded

The number of patients who died during the day with coronavirus in the United States exceeded four thousand for the second time. According to Johns Hopkins University, it reached a record of 4,327, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

For the first time, the number of coronavirus patients who died per day in the United States exceeded four thousand on January 8, when 4,085 deaths were reported.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have recorded 215,805 cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the United States epidemic, more than 22.8 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, more than 380 thousand patients have died.