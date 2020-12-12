In the US, a record number of cases of coronavirus infection were detected in a day

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day has increased by a record 231,775, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

Earlier, the record of infections was recorded on December 5 and amounted to more than 227 thousand.

According to the University, over the past 24 hours, 3,309 patients with confirmed diseases have died in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 15.8 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 295,000 people have died. More than 6 million people have recovered.