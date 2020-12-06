In the US, a record increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus was recorded

The daily increase in cases of coronavirus infection in the United States for the second day in a row increases by a record figure-on Saturday, more than 227 thousand new cases were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

Earlier, the record of infections was recorded the day before, on December 4, and amounted to more than 217 thousand.

According to the University, over the past 24 hours, 227,885 new infection cases were recorded in the United States, and other 2,607 patients with confirmed diseases died.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 14.3 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 279 thousand people have died. More than 5.4 million infected people have recovered.