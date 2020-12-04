In the US, a record 217 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day

More than 14.1 million cases of infection have been reported in the United States since then.

According to calculations published on Friday by Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States per day increased by 217,664 – a record for the entire time of the pandemic.

According to him, 2,879 patients with COVID-19 died in 24 hours, which is less than the anti – record of 3,157 deaths recorded on Thursday, but more than the April maximum value-then 2,752 people died in the United States due to the coronavirus.

According to the University’s calculations, there have been more than 14.1 million infection cases and 276,325 deaths due to the coronavirus in the United States.