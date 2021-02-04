In the US, a man stole a car with coronavirus vaccines

Police in the city of Plant City in the US state of Florida is looking for a man who stole a car with coronavirus vaccines inside.

“This is a suspect related to the stolen four-door Hyundai Accent gray color… The car was stolen on February 3, 2021, at about 3 pm. This car contained vials of vaccines against COVID-19,” the local police department said in a Facebook post, to which a video with the image of the suspect is also attached.

Law enforcement officers ask residents of the city to help in the search for the man.

The United States has started mass vaccination of the population, which is still being delayed. The Joe Biden administration intends to provide 100 million doses of vaccination in its first 100 days, that is, by the end of April. Each of the two US-approved vaccines requires two doses.