In the US, a man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan

Sentencing is expected to take place in early July.

One of the extremists who planned the kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year has pleaded guilty to conspiracy. This was reported by CNN, citing court documents.

According to her, we are talking about a 25-year-old resident of Michigan, Toyah Garbin, who on Wednesday submitted a statement to a court in that state admitting his guilt in planning the kidnapping of the governor. According to CNN, Garbin agreed to cooperate with the investigation to bring to justice his five alleged accomplices, who had previously refused to admit guilt.

In exchange, the prosecutor’s office expressed its willingness to seek a lesser sentence for him. In the case of conviction on the single article of charges of “conspiracy to commit kidnapping,” – a man was threatened with a prison sentence of up to life. Garbin is expected to be sentenced in early July this year.

In December last year, prosecutors filed charges of conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan against five residents of that state, including Garbin and a native of Delaware. In total, at least 14 people were detained in October in connection with the planned kidnapping of Whitmer and other officials, who were being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the authorities, they discussed their plans on social networks. Information about the collusion was obtained, in particular, from confidential sources and law enforcement officers working undercover.

According to the US media, the attackers, who are members of two extremist groups, were extremely dissatisfied with the sanitary measures introduced in Michigan in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. Former US President Donald Trump has also repeatedly criticized some of these measures and Whitmer herself. He, in particular, repeatedly stated that Whitmer should be “locked up.”